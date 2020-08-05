BOSTON (CBS) — Mohamed Sanu’s stint on New England’s PUP list was brief. The wide receiver, who was placed on the list on Sunday, was removed on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.
Sanu underwent offseason ankle surgery and had to sit out the first sessions of training camp — albeit glorified stretching sessions in Foxboro. But now he’s back and figures to be a big part of the New England offense in his first full season with the team.
The Patriots acquired Sanu at the trade deadline last season, but he wasn’t able to do much after suffering an ankle injury in his first game with the team. That injury lingered throughout the season, hampering Sanu’s production to just 26 receptions on 47 targets for 207 yards and a touchdown over eight games.
Sanu has already put in some work with new Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, so he shouldn’t be too far behind.
With Sanu now active, running back Sony Michel and linebacker Brandon King are the only Patriots on the PUP list.