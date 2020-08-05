Indians Manager Terry Francona Undergoing Tests, Return UnknownIndians manager Terry Francona continues to undergo medical tests for a gastrointestinal issue, and there remains no clear timetable for when he'll return to the team.

Amanda Balionis On 2020 PGA Championship At TPC Harding Park: 'The Ball Is Not Going To Go As Far As We're Used To Seeing The Last Six Weeks'The CBS Sports golf reporter discusses this week's PGA Championship, the first major of the season, and how the course and weather will challenge players.

UConn Becomes First FBS School To Cancel 2020 Football SeasonUConn announced Wednesday that is has canceled its 2020 football season, becoming the first FBS school to do so.

Celtics Defense Didn't Make The Trip To OrlandoThe Celtics arrived in Orlando a potential title contender thanks to a solid offense and a one of the league's best defenses. The offense made the trip to the NBA bubble, but the defense appears to have been lost like it was some piece of luggage.

Patriots Activate Mohamed Sanu Off PUP ListMohamed Sanu's stint on New England's PUP list was brief.