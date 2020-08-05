NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS/AP) — A 60-year-old woman in North Conway, New Hampshire was killed Tuesday evening when a tree fell into her apartment building, police said. It was one of at least eight deaths caused by Isaias on the East Coast.
Conway police responded to Kearsarge Road at about 7:15 p.m. after getting a call from a woman who said she was trapped inside her basement apartment. She was safely rescued, but first responders found a woman on the second floor dead.
A photo taken by Conway police shows extensive damage to the apartment building.
The victim is not being identified pending family notification. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
Conway police said they received more than 25 calls for trees and powerlines down Tuesday night.
In Connecticut, a man driving in Naugatuck was killed at about 3:30 p.m. when he got out of his car to clear branches from the road and a tree fell and hit him, police said.
