MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (CBS) — Tropical Storm Isaias hit New England with fierce winds on Tuesday, but nowhere were the gusts more powerful than atop the region’s tallest peak. The Mount Washington Observatory recorded a 147 mph wind gust at the summit Tuesday evening.
That’s the strongest wind gust ever recorded on the 6,288-foot mountain for the month of August. The previous record was set during Hurricane Carol in 1954.
“We thought it felt a little breezy up there yesterday!” the Mount Washington Cog Railway posted to Facebook. Their trains stop going to the summit once sustained winds reach 60 mph.
The highest wind gust ever recorded on Mount Washington was 231 mph back in April of 1934, which also stood for decades as the highest wind speed ever recorded on Earth.