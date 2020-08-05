MELROSE (CBS) – Two Melrose Police Officers saved a teenager from a gruesome injury. He was impaled on a fence.
Officer Levi DiFranza and Sgt. Charles Byrne were called to Winthrop Elementary around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the 14-year-old “impaled by the spikes at the top of a four foot fence, possibly hitting his femoral artery,” police said in a statement Wednesday.
He tried to jump the fence to help a woman who tripped on the sidewalk.
“The boy was pale and lethargic after losing a significant amount of blood from his leg, and his friends used a sweatshirt to attempt to stop the bleeding until first responders arrived,” police said.
Officer DiFranza used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until firefighters arrived to free the teen.
“Officer DiFranza had the boy focus on him rather than his injury, speaking in a low, calm voice to the victim, who remained conscious the entire time, while they waited,” police said.
Once he was freed, the boy was rushed to a hospital in Boston, where he was recovering Wednesday.
Police said it appears he doesn’t have any “any long-term health effects.” His name was not made public.