Patriots Still Getting Used To Changes At Training Camp, But Feel Safe At GilletteIn this strange year that is 2020, nothing is normal. For Patriots players, that includes everything inside and out of Gillette Stadium.

'Toughest Test These Guys Have Faced So Far,' Says Dottie Pepper On PGA Championship At TPC Harding ParkThe PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park begins an incredible 11-month stretch for the PGA Tour, with career-making possibilities.

Can Cam Newton Handle Bill Belichick? One Former Teammate Has His DoubtsWill the Cam Newton-Bill Belichick marriage work? One of Newton's former teammates, one who also happens to have some experience playing under Belichick, has his doubts.

Indians Manager Terry Francona Undergoing Tests, Return UnknownIndians manager Terry Francona continues to undergo medical tests for a gastrointestinal issue, and there remains no clear timetable for when he'll return to the team.

Amanda Balionis On 2020 PGA Championship At TPC Harding Park: 'The Ball Is Not Going To Go As Far As We're Used To Seeing The Last Six Weeks'The CBS Sports golf reporter discusses this week's PGA Championship, the first major of the season, and how the course and weather will challenge players.