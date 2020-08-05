HINGHAM (CBS) – A nine-year-old boy was struck by an SUV in a Hingham crosswalk on Wednesday. The boy’s injuries were so serious, a MedFlight helicopter was called in.
It happened on High Street, right in front of Plymouth River Elementary School at about 5:30 p.m. Police had the street blocked off for close to four hours, trying to figure out what led to the near tragedy.
“We heard a loud noise and we thought that it was a car crash at first,” said Mark Mcdonald. “We walked over and we heard the kid crying.”
Witnesses said two boys were rollerblading across the street in the crosswalk. A handful of cars had stopped so the kids could cross, but the driver of a silver GMC Yukon apparently didn’t realize that.
“The traffic had stopped and a motorist drove around the stopped traffic and struck the child,” Hingham Police Sgt. Steven Dearth said.
The woman who hit the boy stopped immediately as witnesses rushed over to help him, some providing towels to stop his bleeding. Responding officers quickly summoned MedFlight which flew the injured child to Mass General Hospital. Witnesses say he was conscious the whole time. His condition is not known, but he is expected to survive.
The driver of the Yukon was clearly distraught, but police have not yet described her version of events. She has not yet been charged, but police say that will likely change.