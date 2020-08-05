BOSTON (CBS) – The historic Fairmont Copley Plaza first opened its doors in 1912. On Friday, the eve of its 108th birthday, the hotel will re-open those doors for the first time since April 1.
General Manager George Terpikowski noted, “When you’ve been around that long, you’ve seen a lot of different things taking place during that time. This is the most profound impact that the hotel has seen and the industry has seen.”
The hotel is celebrating the occasion with a special $108 rate that will be offered this weekend for stays through March 2021. Guests can find more information about the discounted rate here.
Terpikowksi shared, “I think, frankly, you need to stimulate demand a little bit during this time and get people excited about the prospect of coming to stay in a hotel, and I think making it a little more affordable is part of the equation right now.”
Guests will notice plenty of changes, including glass dividers, social distance makers, hand sanitizer stations and a wellness check upon arrival. The hotel’s restaurant, OAK Long Bar & Kitchen, features expanded patio seating and a new option for takeout.
The hotel has also adapted by offering a “minimony” wedding ceremony for couples who had to change their plans for the big day. So far, 60 ceremonies are booked this year. Laughing, Terpikowski noted, “Well, we’re actually pleased and surprised by what we’re offering because we thought it was a good idea, but we were really taken aback by the demand and the popularity of the offer.” Currently, Massachusetts state law permits no more than 25 people to be in attendance.
As for the hotel’s beloved canine ambassador, Cori Copley, Terpikowski told us she “probably had the best summer out of all of us” and has been frequenting the beach. Cori is expected back at the hotel sometime in September.