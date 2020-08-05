WAREHAM (CBS) – The Eastern Equine Encephalitis risk in Wareham has been upgraded to high after EEE was found in mosquitos there.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said if found 10 positive mosquito samples that were taken from Carver, Wareham and Canton.
Mosquito bites can cause serious illness. Take steps to protect yourself & your family. When outdoors, always use EPA-approved repellent & wear mosquito-resistant clothing, like pants or long sleeves. Repair broken doors & window screens. More info: https://t.co/3y4AMkQGz2 pic.twitter.com/IzVgqHoKLV
— Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) August 5, 2020
Carver and Middleborough are currently at critical risk for EEE. Kingston, Plympton and Rochester are at high risk. Bridgewater, Halifax, Lakeville, Plymouth, Raynham and Taunton are at moderate risk.
To avoid mosquito bites and reduce the risk of EEE, use insect repellant; wear long-sleeved shirts, pants and socks when outside; reschedule outdoor activities that occur in the evening or early morning, peak mosquito hours; drain standing water around your home and repair or install screens in your windows.