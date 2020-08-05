CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Eastern Equine Encephalitis, Wareham News

WAREHAM (CBS) – The Eastern Equine Encephalitis risk in Wareham has been upgraded to high after EEE was found in mosquitos there.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said if found 10 positive mosquito samples that were taken from Carver, Wareham and Canton.

Carver and Middleborough are currently at critical risk for EEE. Kingston, Plympton and Rochester are at high risk. Bridgewater, Halifax, Lakeville, Plymouth, Raynham and Taunton are at moderate risk.

To avoid mosquito bites and reduce the risk of EEE, use insect repellant; wear long-sleeved shirts, pants and socks when outside; reschedule outdoor activities that occur in the evening or early morning, peak mosquito hours; drain standing water around your home and repair or install screens in your windows.

Comments

Leave a Reply