CHELMSFORD (CBS) – A young pickup truck driver was killed when he collided with a front-end loader that was cleaning up storm damage in Chelmsford Tuesday night.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Graniteville Road and School Street.
The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said 22-year-old Michael Franklin of Westford was driving the pickup into the intersection when it slammed into the bucket of a front end loader owned by the town of Chelmsford. It was removing trees brought down by the storm.
Franklin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the front-end loader was being driven by 53-year-old David Tyler who works for the Chelmsford Department of Public Works. He was rushed to a hospital in Boston with a severe head injury.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.