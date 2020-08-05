Patriots Activate Mohamed Sanu Off PUP ListMohamed Sanu's stint on New England's PUP list was brief.

Red Sox Drop 4th Straight In 5-1 Loss To RaysThe Tampa Bay Rays stopped their losing streak at five, beating the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Celtics Can't Handle Heat, Lose Some Breathing Room In Playoff StandingsEven with Jimmy Butler sidelined for Miami, the Celtics couldn't handle the Heat in Orlando.

Tuukka Rask Expected To Play Wednesday Vs. LightningA cough sidelined Tuukka Rask in the Bruins' first game of the NHL's round robin schedule. That will not be the case on Wednesday.

Bill Belichick Makes History For Most Consecutive Seasons As NFL CoachThe New England Patriots released their 2020 media guide on Tuesday, and it noted at the top of Bill Belichick's biography that he passed Dick LeBeau for the most consecutive seasons coaching in the NFL.