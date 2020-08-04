WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Weymouth High School’s graduation ceremony has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns after students reportedly attended an unauthorized football camp in town. The in-person ceremony was scheduled to be held on Friday, Aug. 7.
Students from multiple communities reportedly attended the camp in South Weymouth recently. School officials said there is a risk a potential COVID-19 cluster could occur because of the camp.
“We are disappointed that we cannot celebrate our Class of 2020 as planned and we know that this will be disheartening news for our senior students and their families,” Superintendent Jennifer Curtis-Whipple said. “However, given the significant safety concerns posed by unauthorized large group events, we feel that canceling our in-person graduation is the safest course of action to protect the health of our students and the surrounding community.”
The camp had no affiliation with Weymouth Public Schools and was not permitted by the health department.