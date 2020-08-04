Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A tornado warning was issued for parts of Massachusetts Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaias moved up the East Coast.
The National Weather Service issued the warning for northeastern Worcester County and northwestern Middlesex County at about 5:00 pm. It expired about 20 minutes later.
A tornado watch remains in effect for all of Massachusetts until 9:00 pm Tuesday night.
READ: What To Do In A Tornado Warning
Strong winds from the tropical storm knocked down trees and power lines across the state. More than 97,000 customers were without power Tuesday evening.