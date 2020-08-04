BOSTON (CBS) — Only one game in to the round robin tournament atop the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins are facing a steep challenge in securing the top seed. But they are catching at least one break this week.
Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper announced Tuesday that when the Lightning take the ice against the Bruins on Wednesday, they’ll be without superstar captain Steven Stamkos.
Jon Cooper said Steven Stamkos expected to skate today, though he wasn’t sure if it would be with the full group. And no surprise but he said Stamkos ruled out for tomorrow against Boston#TBLightning #GoBolts
— Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) August 4, 2020
Stamkos didn’t play in Tampa’s bubble debut on Monday, as he recovers from a leg injury which he suffered during team workouts in July.
The Lightning managed to beat the Capitals in a shootout on Monday without the services of Stamkos, in a game with a result that hurt the Bruins quite a bit. With regular-season overtime/shootout rules applying to the round robin format, the Capitals earned a point for making it to overtime.
That result put the Bruins squarely in last place in the four-team round robin with each team having played one game. The Flyers earned two points for beating the Bruins on Sunday, while the Lightning of course earned two points for winning the shootout vs. Washington.
After playing the Lightning on Wednesday, the Bruins will end round robin play on Sunday against the Capitals.