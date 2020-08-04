BOSTON (CBS) — The Museum of Fine Arts, closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, has announced dozens of layoffs. The museum is laying of 57 workers and another 56 are taking “voluntary early retirement.”
“This has been an extremely painful process. I have great respect for my colleagues and the extraordinary work we have done together—for our communities in Boston and around the world. They will always be part of our MFA family,” said museum director Matthew Teitelbaum in a statement. “Faced with the challenges of a significantly changed financial environment, we made this difficult decision based on the need to create stability and sustainability for the MFA—an institution that means so much to so many.”
All of the museums events and programs are canceled through at least the end of August. The MFA is hoping to reopen to the public in early fall.
Other Boston museums and cultural institutions started opening up in July under Phase 3 of the Massachusetts reopening plan.