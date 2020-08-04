Comments
NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — The Mayflower II made an unplanned stop Tuesday on its way to Plymouth. The replica of the ship that brought the Pilgrims here is riding out Tropical Storm Isaias at State Pier in New Bedford.
Mayflower II Captain Whit Perry decided to take the ship to New Bedford because it is a more protected port. It will likely remain there until Thursday morning before heading to Newport’s Fort Adams as planned.
Wind gusts from Isaias could exceed 50 mph in New Bedford, according to the latest forecast.
The Mayflower II departed Mystic Seaport Museum on July 20 after an $11 million renovation. It is expected to arrive in Plymouth by August 10.