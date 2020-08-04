Patriots Release Quick Video Of Monday's Training Camp SessionFans can't go see Patriots training camp in person, so the team released a quick video of Monday's action.

Tuukka Rask Explains Bubble Reality For Players With Any Symptoms Of An IllnessTuukka Rask's mandated quarantine sheds some light on how such procedures can (and almost certainly will) impact players going forward in the postseason.

Odell Beckham Believes NFL Season 'Shouldn't Happen' During Coronavirus Pandemic"Obviously with everything that's going on, it doesn't make sense why we're trying to do this," Beckham said.

Tuukka Rask Returns To Bruins Practice After Brief QuarantineThe Tuukka Rask-less stretch for the Boston Bruins appears to be over.

Don't Worry Bruins Fans, Bobby Orr Statue Is Just On A Quick VacationThe statue of Bobby Orr flying through the air is a fixture outside of the TD Garden. So when it went amiss over the weekend, some people got a little concerned for the statue's well-being.