LAWRENCE (CBS) – A Lawrence police officer was hit by a car and another fired his gun during a wild chase overnight.
Police were called to Springfield Street around 11:45 p.m. Monday for a report of breaking and entering and they saw a car starting to speed away. As it did, police say it pinned a Lawrence Police Officer.
Another officer then shot at the car as it took off. It crashed a short distance away on Crawford Street and one person was taken into custody. Police said they’re still looking for “additional suspects.”
A person who lives in the area told WBZ-TV he heard four-to-five gunshots.
The officer who was hit by the car has “serious non-life threatening injuries to his leg and foot,” according to police. He was taken to a Boston hospital on a medical helicopter.
The officers’ names have not been made public.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.