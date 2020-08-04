BOSTON (CBS) — A cough sidelined Tuukka Rask in the Bruins’ first game of the NHL’s round robin schedule. That will not be the case on Wednesday when the Bruins try to get back into the mix for the top overall seed against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Rask will be in net Wednesday when the Bruins square off against Tampa Bay, Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Tuesday.
“Assuming nothing happens tonight,” Cassidy added.
Rask explained Monday that a cough landed him in quarantine for two days in Toronto, causing him to miss Boston’s restart opener — a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
“Yeah I had a cough so I just clicked yes on the app and then all kind of red lights started blinking so I was quarantined for two days,” said Rask. “They wanted to do two negative tests after that.”
After being deemed “unfit to play” on Sunday, Rask was back on the ice for Monday’s Bruins practice. He last played in last week’s exhibition against the Columbus Blue Jackets, when he allowed three goals on 20 shots, splitting duties with Jaroslav Halak. The 33-year-old went 26-8-6 with a .929 save percentage and a 2.12 goals-against average during the regular season.
Rask struggled against Tampa during the regular season, going just 1-3 with a 3.55 GAA. He won’t have to worry about Lightning star Steven Stamkos, who has been ruled out for Wednesday’s contest.
Boston was the top seed in all of hockey when play halted in March, but have fallen back to the No. 4 seed following Sunday’s loss to the Flyers.