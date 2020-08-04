Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Police are urging people in the North End to be on alert after a report of an attempted sexual assault.
A woman was walking in the area of Prince Street and North Square at about 2:00 a.m. Sunday when a man approached her and attempted to assault her. “The victim stated that she screamed and the suspect fled the area,” Boston Police said.
The suspect, who fled on foot, is described as a Hispanic man between 25-35 years old, about 5’6”, with short hair.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Boston Police.