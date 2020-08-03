WAREHAM (CBS) — “Angry bystanders” confronted a Maine women who left a 6-year-old girl and a dog in her car while she shopped last Thursday, according to Wareham police. Officers responded at about 3 p.m. to the Ocean State Job Lot after getting a report that a child had been left unattended in a running car for more than a half hour.
“An adult guardian was finally located in the store, came outside, and was confronted by angry bystanders,” police said in a statement.
The girl was not hurt. The woman was a friend of the child’s grandmother, police determined. The Department of Children and Families is investigating.
Catherine Nesbit, a 58-year-old from Kennebunkport, Maine was summmonsed for one count of reckless endangerment of a child and cited for leaving an unattended motor vehicle running.
“I would like to thank the citizens who stepped up to assist the vulnerable child in this particular incident,” police chief John Walceck said in a statement.