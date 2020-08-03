TRACKING ISAIASTropical Storm Warning Issued For Southern New England
BOSTON (CBS) — The Tuukka Rask-less stretch for the Boston Bruins appears to be over.

The Vezina finalist was on the ice and participating when the Bruins practiced on Monday in Toronto, after missing Sunday’s game and Saturday’s practice due to yet-to-be-explained reasons.

In potentially less pleasing news for Bruins fans, Patrice Bergeron was absent from Monday’s practice.

Rask, 33, missed practice on Saturday because he “wasn’t feeling well,” according to head coach Bruce Cassidy. On Sunday, with the Bruins set to play their first real game in the round robin format, Rask was not active, as he was deemed “unfit to play.” Rask had played on Thursday night in an exhibition against the Columbus Blue Jackets, when he allowed three goals on 20 shots while splitting duties with Jaroslav Halak.

Whatever it was that bothered Rask over the weekend appears to have passed, based on the goaltender’s presence on the ice. Cassidy may reveal more on that — and Bergeron’s absence — when he speaks to the media on Monday afternoon.

With Rask out, Halak got the start for the Bruins in what turned out to be a 4-1 loss for Boston against the Philadelphia Flyers. Halak allowed four goals on 29 shots.

The Bruins’ next game will be Wednesday afternoon, against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

