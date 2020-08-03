Odell Beckham Believes NFL Season 'Shouldn't Happen' During Coronavirus Pandemic"Obviously with everything that's going on, it doesn't make sense why we're trying to do this," Beckham said.

Tuukka Rask Returns, But Patrice Bergeron Absent From Bruins PracticeThe Tuukka Rask-less stretch for the Boston Bruins appears to be over.

Don't Worry Bruins Fans, Bobby Orr Statue Is Just On A Quick VacationThe statue of Bobby Orr flying through the air is a fixture outside of the TD Garden. So when it went amiss over the weekend, some people got a little concerned for the statue's well-being.

Kemba Walker Continues To Look Good In Limited Minutes, As Young Celtics Flourish In Crunch TimeKemba Walker saw a slight uptick in playing time on Sunday afternoon, playing 22 minutes in Boston's win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Celtics point guard is still on a minutes restriction due to lingering left knee soreness, but when he's on the floor, Walker looks like the All-Star point guard who helped guide the Celtics near the top of the Eastern Conference this season.

Report: Patriots Interested In Tight End Delanie WalkerThe Patriots are likely to now look elsewhere for a veteran tight end, and according to one report, Delanie Walker may be the target.