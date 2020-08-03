Don't Worry Bruins Fans, Bobby Orr Statue Is Just On A Quick VacationThe statue of Bobby Orr flying through the air is a fixture outside of the TD Garden. So when it went amiss over the weekend, some people got a little concerned for the statue's well-being.

Kemba Walker Continues To Look Good In Limited Minutes, As Young Celtics Flourish In Crunch TimeKemba Walker saw a slight uptick in playing time on Sunday afternoon, playing 22 minutes in Boston's win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Celtics point guard is still on a minutes restriction due to lingering left knee soreness, but when he's on the floor, Walker looks like the All-Star point guard who helped guide the Celtics near the top of the Eastern Conference this season.

Report: Patriots Interested In Tight End Delanie WalkerThe Patriots are likely to now look elsewhere for a veteran tight end, and according to one report, Delanie Walker may be the target.

Report: NFL May Limit Teams' Travel Plans; Will Patriots' Los Angeles Trip Be An Exception?Peter King said that if teams want to stay on the road between two games, they'll have to file a plan, and the league won't be eager to approve them.

Jayson Tatum Gets Fresh Cut, Finds Offense Against BlazersIn his first game back of the NBA's restarted season, Jayson Tatum looked like a guy who forgot how to play basketball. It was worrisome, but most felt pretty confident that the 22-year-old would remember how to put the ball in the hoop fairly quickly.