Comments
FALMOUTH (CBS) – Two more Falmouth lifeguards tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number to 10, the town announced on Monday.
One of the lifeguards self-reported a positive test, and the second tested positive at the free testing location at Falmouth Hospital that was set up for all Beach Department employees.
Both lifeguards were removed from the work schedule and are quarantining until further notice.
Eight lifeguards previously tested positive for coronavirus. The town’s Board of Selectmen said they believe the positive tests stemmed from a social gathering while off duty.