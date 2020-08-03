YARMOUTH (CBS) – An ambulance company on Cape Cod is offering mobile coronavirus testing and it is helping people avoid some of the long lines at clinics. Coastal Medical Transportation Services has gone from transporting patients, to transporting Covid test kits and they promise results in 36 hours
“The need for individuals to be tested to essentially resume some capacity of normal life and activities was there,” said Spero Theoharidis of Coastal Medical Transportation Services. “We have relationships with local labs that have the turnaround time of 24 to 36 hours. So that’s been very consistent.”
Drew Weinert of Yarmouth needed a test to go back to college in North Carolina.
“It’s really easy,” Weinert said. “Nothing gets better than them coming to your house.”
And the people doing the testing have a background in medicine. They will go to a business or a private home.
“Really we’re ambulance people so we work in a variety of environments so we test in a variety of environments as well,” said EMT Mike Pieretti.
The cost is comparable to any of the clinics that provide testing.