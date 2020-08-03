BOSTON (CBS) — The statue of Bobby Orr flying through the air is a fixture outside of the TD Garden. So when it went amiss over the weekend, some people got a little concerned for the statue’s well-being.

But fret not, Boston hockey fans. The statue commemorating one of hockey’s finest moments will be back soon enough. It has moved temporarily to avoid some crane work going on near its usual spot, the TD Garden announced Monday morning.

And while the statue of No. 4 is on vacation, its base will get a little bit of a touch-up as well.

“The Bobby Orr statue is just on vacation this week,” the TD Garden Tweeted out. “Avoiding some crane work in The Hub on Causeway today and his statue base will undergo some maintenance while he’s away. He’ll be back in time for playoff hockey.”

So rest assured, Bruins fans, the Bobby Orr statue will be back to his normal spot soon enough, and it will look better than ever.

Unfortunately there won’t be any playoff hockey in Boston this year, with the NHL finishing the 2019-20 season and postseason at sites in Toronto and Edmonton, so the Orr statue will have to work his magic from a few thousand miles away.