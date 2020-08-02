SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Phase 3 in Somerville was supposed to start Monday but for the third time, the city decided to delay over concerns of COVID-19 case trends and risk of a new surge.

Gyms remain closed in Somerville. The city says it’s still not ready for a Phase 3 re-opening which means places like gyms and museums must remain closed for now.

Greg Caine and Tara Cates who prefer the gym have no choice but workout outside. “I was disappointed because I enjoy the work out with a coach but if Somerville doesn’t feel it’s appropriate then I was totally fine with that,” said Cates.

Caine said he’s doing his best to stay in shape. “It’s a different routine if you’re used to being in a gym. You have to deal with weather, motivation to be outside in the heat,” he said.

While other cities have moved on, Somerville is still in Phase 2 with 10 person indoor and outdoor gatherings remain in effect.

Lauren Pak runs Achieve Fitness with her husband. This is their eighth year in business. They have built up an impressive membership base but then COVID-19 hit.

“To get the news on Friday at 4 p.m. was really, really tough. We spent a month planning for a reopening,” Pak said. “We’ve already lost 60% of our membership since this all started. That has been a hit in itself.”

Achieve Fitness underwent a major renovation in early March only to be closed down two weeks later due to COVID 19. They, like a lot of gyms, are offering online and virtual classes.

Now to be told they can’t reopen because of a delayed Phase 3 is devastating to their business.

“This time around it felt like ‘why?’ Because Cambridge is open, and Medford is open, and Boston is open. So anybody living in Somerville can just go work out in Cambridge and then come live their life in Somerville so this one felt hurtful,” Pak said.

City officials said they will re-evaluate how things stand in two weeks in regards to Phase 3.