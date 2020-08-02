CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire increased by 21 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 6,634, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. The death of a Hillborough County man was also announced, bringing the state’s death toll 417.
The man was 60 years old or older.
Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of new cases, there were two under the age of 18.
Three of the new cases live in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, two live in Strafford County, four live in Rockingham County, four live in Belknap County, four live in Nashua, and four live in Manchester.
There was one new hospitalized case identified for a total of 696 hospitalizations.
Six of the new cases had no identified risk factors.