FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse became the latest member of the Patriots to opt out of the 2020 season over coronavirus concerns.

LaCosse is the eighth member of the team to decide against playing.

Field Yates of ESPN first reported the news on Sunday.

Dont’a Hightower, Patrick Chung, Marcus Cannon, Brandon Bolden, Danny Vitale, Marqise Lee and Najee Toran have also opted out.

