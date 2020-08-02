Tight End Matt LaCosse Becomes 8th Patriots Player To Opt Out Of 2020 SeasonPatriots tight end Matt LaCosse became the latest member of the Patriots to opt out of the 2020 season over coronavirus concerns.

NASCAR Returns To New Hampshire Motor Speedway With FansTraffic control measures will be in place as race fans head to and from the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Tuukka Rask 'Unfit To Play' Versus Flyers; Jaroslav Halak Gets Start For BruinsJaroslav Halak will start as the Bruins begin round robin play against the Philadelphia Flyers without Tuukka Rask.

Eduardo Rodriguez To Miss Remainder Of Red Sox Season With Heart Inflammation From COVID-19Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez will miss the entire season because of heart inflammation caused by COVID-19.

Urshela Slam, Judge HR Lead Yanks Over Red SoxNick Nelson (1-0) pitched three hitless innings to win his major league debut.