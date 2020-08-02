Comments
DANVERS (CBS) – A 4-year-old girl who wandered away from her home was found dead Sunday in water along a Danvers riverbank.
Danvers Police were called to River Drive after the girl was reported missing around 12:15 p.m.
Officers found the girl submerged in water. An officer began CPR and EMTs arrived at the scene a short time later.
The girl was rushed to Beverly Hospital but did not survive.
Danvers Police and State Police assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s office are investigating the girl’s death.