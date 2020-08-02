BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 353 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths in the state on Sunday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is now 110,430 while the total number of deaths is 8,417.
There were 13,312 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,206,512 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Sunday, there are 406 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 37 from Saturday. There are 68 patients currently in intensive care.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 50. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.
There were also 65 new probable cases reported Sunday for a total of 8,028 probable cases in the state. One probable dead was also reported for a total of 221 probable deaths.
Probable cases are people who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.