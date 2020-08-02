HURRICANE ISAIASLatest Tracking Maps
BOSTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump weighed in again on a federal appeals court’s decision to overturn the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Early Sunday morning, Trump tweeted a news article about the decision, which was announced Friday, called for Tsarnaev to receive the death penalty.

Friday a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ordered a new penalty-phase trial on whether Tsarnaev should be executed.

Shortly after the ruling was announced, Trump called the decision “ridiculous.”

