BOSTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump weighed in again on a federal appeals court’s decision to overturn the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
Early Sunday morning, Trump tweeted a news article about the decision, which was announced Friday, called for Tsarnaev to receive the death penalty.
Death penalty! He killed and badly wounded many. Justice! https://t.co/WM9Vw26a21
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2020
Friday a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ordered a new penalty-phase trial on whether Tsarnaev should be executed.
Shortly after the ruling was announced, Trump called the decision “ridiculous.”