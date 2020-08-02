Eduardo Rodriguez To Miss Remainder Of Red Sox Season With Heart Inflammation From COVID-19Boston Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez will miss the entire season because of heart inflammation caused by COVID-19.

Urshela Slam, Judge HR Lead Yanks Over Red SoxNick Nelson (1-0) pitched three hitless innings to win his major league debut.

Marqise Lee Becomes 7th Patriots Player To Opt Out Of 2020 SeasonWide receiver Marqise Lee is reportedly becoming the seventh New England Patriots player to opt out of the 2020 season.

Tatum Goes Cold, Kemba Looks Solid And Smart Lashes Out At NBA Officiating: Takeaways From Celtics' Loss To BucksWhat went right -- and what didn't -- for the Celtics in their first game back.

