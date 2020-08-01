BREAKING NEWS:Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Death Sentence Overturned By Federal Appeals Court
WELLFLEET (CBS) — There were at least two shark sightings near Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet Saturday. The sightings forced swimmers to come out of the water for hours.

The first occurred in the morning, initially closing off the water until 11 a.m. The Sharktivity app said around 2 p.m. that waters were still closed due to “continued shark activity.”

Mass. State Polic aircrews spotted two sharks nearby, according to the app.

In 2018, a 26-year-old man was killed in a shark attack off Newcomb Hollow Beach.

