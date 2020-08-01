BOSTON, MA (CBS) – Bar and restaurant owners near Boston’s Fenway Park say they simply can’t afford to lose the 2020 MLB season.

“There are more people in this neighborhood than there have been in months,” said John Caron, owner of Fenway Johnnie’s.

His bar and restaurant reopened just one week ago at the start of the baseball season after being forced to close for several months. Now, COVID-19 outbreaks within Major League Baseball has already postponed several games, and it’s threatening the rest of the 2020 season.

Caron told WBZ-TV that his business is also on the line.

“It can be a long summer. We’re hoping that doesn’t happen,” said Caron.

A walk outside the ballpark shows COVID-19’s impacts. Hours before the Red Sox face the New York Yankees, the neighborhood is near-empty. The majority of patio tables are vacant.

The director of Bleacher Bar, Joe Hicks, said even though fans can’t physically attend the games – simply having them on TV is bringing customers in.

“People are actually really happy to watch sports again, and we’re providing a place to do it that’s safe,” said Hicks.

For businesses like Bleacher Bar and Fenway Johnnie’s that rely heavily on the sport, they’re crossing their fingers the season won’t be canceled.

“I’d rather not think of that right now and just stay positive and hope that people stay well,” said Caron.