HURRICANE ISAIASLatest Tracking Maps
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Eurie Stamps, Framingham News

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A demonstration was held Saturday in Cambridge for a Massachusetts man killed in 2011 during a SWAT team raid.

Eurie Stamps, 68, was shot and killed on Jan. 5, 2011.

Eurie Stamps was accidentally shot by police when SWAT officers raided his Framingham home. He had no history of violence and was shot in the face when an officer’s gun discharged.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, who was not the district attorney when Stamps was killed told The Boston Globe that her office plans to release materials from the case soon.

Additional Resources:
Comments

Leave a Reply