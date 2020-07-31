TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A homeowner in Tewksbury was awoken by a masked man who claimed to be with a cleaning company. But following the incident, the resident discovered money had been stolen from the home.
It happened Wednesday just before 2 p.m. on Apache Way.
Tewksbury Police said the homeowner was sleeping when they were woken up by a tall man inside their bedroom. The man was wearing a pink shirt and a mask of an unknown color.
“The homeowner asked the suspect ‘Who are you?’ at which time the suspect responded ‘Sorry, cleaning company’ and abruptly left the residence,” Tewksbury Police said.
It was later discovered that cash had been stolen.
Tewksbury Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tewksbury Police.