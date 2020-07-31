BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 387 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths in the state on Friday.

For a third straight day, the state included a note that a technical error by a hospital group caused a reporting delay that factored into the uptick in cases

“A technical reporting error by a hospital group caused a delay in its laboratory test results being reported to DPH,” a note in the daily dashboard reads. “These newly reported test results have been included in today’s dashboard report and are reflected in today’s case totals. However, these positive test results have been assigned retrospectively to the appropriate date of test.”

Thursday the state reported 356 cases and 29 deaths, and Wednesday the numbers were 304 cases and 15 deaths, also factoring in the reporting delay. On Tuesday, the state reported 178 New Cases and 14 additional deaths.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is now 109,787 while the total number of deaths is 8,389.

As of Friday, there are 347 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 20 from Thursday. There are 58 patients currently in intensive care.

There were 19,151 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,180,605 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.

The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 50. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.

There were also 127 new probable cases reported Thursday for a total of 7,825 probable cases in the state.

Probable cases are people who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.