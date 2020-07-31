REVERE (CBS) – Mohammed Qasim Butt broke down outside his home in Revere. “I cannot stop I cannot stop. I cannot control my tears,” he cried.
His 20-year-old son, Yaseen Butt, was shot and killed earlier this week near Revere Beach during a confrontation with a group of people. Along Revere Beach, candles and flowers mark the sight where Yaseen lost his life.
Mohammed said his son was thoughtful and caring. “He was so satisfied and smiling all the time and asking his mother, ‘Do you need anything?’” he said.
On Thursday, police arrested 19-year-old Felix Martinez and charged him with murder, assault and battery, and armed robbery. He’s currently being held without bail. Prosecutors say the confrontation was over a stolen backpack worth $800. When Yaseen went to get it back from Martinez, that’s when Martinez and his companion beat him and allegedly shot him.
“It is senseless. There were three assailants on Yaseem. One of them has shot him,” Revere City Councilor George Rotondo said. Rotondo said he was at the beach with his family the night Yaseen was killed. “He was moving forward with his life, and every person I know just said he was a great guy. As you can see, a great many people loved this young man.”
The family said they are relieved the man allegedly responsible for killing Yaseen has been arrested and will be brought to justice. Mohammed said their faith will get them through this very painful time. “My son changed. He learned a lot, so he was very happy,” he said.