By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — For those Patriots who haven’t opted out, it’s officially time to get to work in prepartion for the 2020 NFL season. For the receiving corps, that means developing chemistry with Cam Newton and catching the new quarterback up to speed on the famously complex offense that is run by Josh McDaniels in Foxboro.

That work has been taking place in some smaller 1-on-1 workouts with Newton in recent weeks, but now it seems as though the whole gang has gotten together.

With a caption of “*punches clock*,” Julian Edelman shared some pictures on Instagram. Three show Edelman being in pretty good shape, and the fourth picture shows the receiving group of Edelman, Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd, N’Keal Harry and Gunner Olszewski.

#Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman "punches clock" and is ready to go. Pictured here from left to right: Jakobi Meyers, Edelman, Cam Newton, Damiere Byrd, N'Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski (via @Edelman11 on IG). pic.twitter.com/sNVqcFIvsB — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) July 31, 2020

While Newton’s shorts are certainly attention-grabbing, it is the look of Olszewski that really stands out. With a vintage Def Leppard 1988 tour shirt, a Bass Pro Shops hat, and a pulled down American flag gaiter, Gunner certainly showed up to this workout looking authentically … Gunner.

Gunner Olszewski at an NFL workout with Cam Newton is an aspirational look. Few — if any — have ever showed to work out with Cam Newton and fellow NFL wide receivers looking like this. pic.twitter.com/lO1kiIpva8 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) July 31, 2020

He kind of looks like a suburban dad who’s heading outside to mow the lawn. You can’t teach that kind of style.

Olszewski left a comment on Edelman’s post, complimenting the 34-year-old’s physique while seemingly suggesting that age isn’t slowing down Edelman.

“Bro you cut up like a Christmas ham” Olszewski wrote. “How old are you?”

Olszewski, a 23-year-old Texas native, was an undrafted free agent for the Patriots last year. He was cut at the end of the summer, only to be brought back shortly thereafter, following a trade that opened up a roster spot. He would play in eight games for the Patriots, returning 20 punts (with a nine-yard return average) while catching two passes for 34 yards.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Olszewksi may not be a lock to make the roster in 2020. But with a look like that, it’s safe to say that he caught his quarterback’s attention on what was likely their first meeting.