BOSTON (CBS) — Another MLB game has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test. This time it’s the Cardinals and Brewers who will take a night off, after a member of the Cardinals tested positive, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman and USA Today.
Friday night was supposed to be Milwaukee’s home opener. But Cardinals players are remaining in the team hotel after being told to self-isolate.
#Cardinals are remaining in their hotel room, have no plans going to ballpark today. They have been instructed into self-isolation, per source. Confirms @JonHeyman report #Brewers game vs #stlcards ppd got today. News soon @stltoday
— Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) July 31, 2020
The Miami Marlins had their season put on pause earlier this week after 19 members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 over the last seven days. That led to a domino effect throughout baseball, and with Friday’s Cardinals-Brewers game postponed, MLB has had to postpone a total of 30 games due to positive tests.
In addition to the Cardinals and Brewers, the Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees all had games postponed this week. The Yankees and Orioles were able to remain in action, playing two games against each other.