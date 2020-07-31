Comments
DUXBURY (CBS) – The Duxbury Fire Department has become the first in the country to have its firefighters wear biometric rings.
The rings can monitor vital signs, including pulse, temperature and sleep cycles. They could help detect early warning signs of coronavirus. They are also designed to withstand the rigors of a tough job.
“It’s pretty durable. It’s waterproof. They can be worn under gloves. Wristwatches are kind of expensive – they can take them off, they get damaged. The department bought 38 of them and offered them to the members on a voluntary basis. About 90% of the members took advantage of it,” said Duxbury Fire Chief Kevin Nord.
Each individual firefighter can monitor his or her information through a smartphone app.