Giannis, Bucks Hold Off Celtics For 119-112 WinGiannis Antetokounmpo converted a tiebreaking three-point play with 1:28 left on an overturned call that kept him in the game and helped the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 119-112 on Friday night.

Celtics-Bucks Link Arms, Take Knee During National AnthemBefore the Celtics and Bucks could tip off in Orlando, the two teams came together to send a message of unity. Both teams locked arms and took a knee during the national anthem.

Bill Belichick Mum On Any Potential Cam Newton-Jarrett Stidham Quarterback CompetitionFor the first time since Cam Newton became a Patriot, head coach Bill Belichick took questions from the media.

Belichick On Patriots Opt-Outs: 'I Totally Respect It And Support It 100 Percent'"We all have to make our decisions and, I talked to those guys and they explained their situations and they had to make the decision that was best for them and I totally respect it and support it 100 percent," Belichick said.

Antonio Brown Suspended For Eight Games By NFLLast week, Antonio Brown publicly pleaded with the NFL to make a disciplinary decision regarding his status in the league. On Friday, his wish was granted -- though he may not like the answer.