CANTON (CBS) — Add Dunkin’ to the list of restaurant chains and nationwide retailers that will be requiring masks in its United States locations. The Canton-based company said customers will have to wear a mask when inside its restaurants starting Wednesday, August 5.
All Dunkin’ employees are already required to wear a mask.
“We believe that wearing a mask is a simple step we can all take to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and help to keep guests and restaurant crew safe,” Dunkin’ said in a statement.
We are requiring all guests to wear a face covering in our restaurants starting on August 5th. At Dunkin’, we already require all restaurant employees to wear face masks & have updated our health & safety standards to reflect the times. pic.twitter.com/5RHGA1eZer
In Massachusetts, face coverings are already required in public places where social distancing is not possible. New Hampshire does not have a statewide mask order.
Anyone who is unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition is encouraged to use Dunkin’s delivery, curbside pickup or drive-thru services.