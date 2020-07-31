HURRICANE ISAIASLatest Tracking Maps
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Dunkin

CANTON (CBS) — Add Dunkin’ to the list of restaurant chains and nationwide retailers that will be requiring masks in its United States locations. The Canton-based company said customers will have to wear a mask when inside its restaurants starting Wednesday, August 5.

LIST: These Retailers Are Requiring Face Masks In Stores

All Dunkin’ employees are already required to wear a mask.

“We believe that wearing a mask is a simple step we can all take to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and help to keep guests and restaurant crew safe,” Dunkin’ said in a statement.

In Massachusetts, face coverings are already required in public places where social distancing is not possible. New Hampshire does not have a statewide mask order.

Anyone who is unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition is encouraged to use Dunkin’s delivery, curbside pickup or drive-thru services.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply