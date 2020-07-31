BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

“Curious to know if all of the people dying from COVID are able to donate their organs,” – P.J. on Facebook

My understanding is that people who die while testing positive for the coronavirus are not eligible to be organ donors. This has put additional strain on organ donation in this country.

“I am 79, in good health, and tested negative two months ago. How soon does it make sense to be tested again?” – Marilyn

If you’re feeling well and don’t think you’ve been exposed to the virus by, say, being in close contact with someone that has it, you don’t necessarily need to be tested again. Unless you need to be tested before traveling or visiting with others.

“What constitutes a wave of the COVID virus, and if a second wave, why not a third and fourth wave?” – John from Ontario

In general, a wave is a peak in cases followed by a significant drop. But while parts of the country are seeing declines, like in Massachusetts, other parts are seeing rapid upswings, so most experts would say, as a country, we’re still in the first wave. The expectation was that cases would fall before a second wave in the fall and winter. As for a third and fourth wave, I think the hope is that we will have a vaccine or treatments to significantly reduce the rate of infection, so we don’t get such big peaks again.

“I see many people wearing masks that have two ties behind their heads. Many are just using the top ties and the bottom ties are not tied. Is this safe when around other people?” – Karen

To be effective, a mask should sit over the nose and under the chin. If the bottom tie is left untied, the mask won’t work as well to keep their respiratory droplets in and other people’s respiratory droplets out.