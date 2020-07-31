BOSTON (CBS) — The state launched a new campaign on Friday to remind residents to wear masks when in public. “Masks slow the spread of COVID-19. They protect you. They protect everyone around you. And they help Massachusetts move in the right direction,” the Mask Up MA! campaign said.

Masks should cover your nose and mouth, fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric. You should be able to breathe normally with a mask on.

Reusable masks should be washed regularly without being damaged.

Only touch the ties or ear straps when putting the mask on, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after touching the mask.

Wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways we can stop the spread of #COVID19MA and help Massachusetts move in the right direction. Today we're launching #MaskUpMA, the Commonwealth's effort to continue to remind people to wear masks in public. ➡️ https://t.co/Ltq8hSlzaG pic.twitter.com/QExWPU9aNX — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) July 31, 2020

Since May 6, Massachusetts residents have been required to wear face masks in public places when social distancing is not possible.

Children under the age of two and anyone who has a medical condition that makes it difficult to breathe is exempt from wearing a mask.