BOSTON (CBS) — Training camp is usually a time for fans to get an up-close look at their favorite players on their favorite team. They usually line up outside the field hours before the start of camp, racing for the best seats in the house once the gates finally open.

Of course, that will not be happening in Foxboro — or anywhere around the country — this season. COVID-19 has forced the NFL to make some drastic changes to the training camp process, and in turn, has essentially taken the access to camp — whether it’s by fans or by the media — down to zero.

That means everyone will be relying on players to share the training camp experience over their social media accounts, and when it comes to the Patriots new quarterback, he happens to be a man willing to share quite a bit to his masses of followers.

On Friday, Cam Newton shared a picture of himself arriving at Gillette Stadium for Patriots training camp.

Let the work begin in Foxboro.

Patriots players initially reported on Monday and Tuesday for COVID-19 testing, and those who tested negative are reporting back Friday for the start of camp. But camp will be very, very different this year.

In addition to not having hoards of adoring fans watching their every move, players won’t take part in any real football (ie: hitting each other) until mid-August. Physicals and equipment distribution comes first from Aug. 1-2, with an acclimation period from Aug. 3-11. After a gradual ramp-up period from Aug. 12-16, players will finally engage in contact drills starting Aug. 17.

But as Newton showed the world on Friday, the 2020 season is underway in Foxboro.