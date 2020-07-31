BOSTON (CBS) – Retired Transit Police office Dic Donohue, who was injured during the manhunt for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, reacted Friday to news that a federal appeals court overturned Tsarnaev’s death penalty punishment.
The three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston issued the decision more than six months after arguments were heard in the case.
The April 15, 2013, attack killed three people and injured more than 260 others. MIT Police Officer Sean Collier was killed in the aftermath of the bombing. Boston Police officer Dennis Simmonds suffered a head injury during a shootout with the Tsarnaev brothers and died almost a year later.
Though the appeals court ruled Tsarnaev’s penalty phase should be retried, they made clear his life sentence remains in place.
“I’ve been expecting this since the trial and the initial appeal,” Donohue tweeted. “And in any case, he won’t be getting out and hasn’t been able to harm anyone since he was captured.”
The Boston Athletic Association issued a statement following the ruling.
“We are aware of the decision issued by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and have no further comment,” the B.A.A. said.
Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, now a WBZ-TV security analyst, said that while he understands the ruling, “it still hurts.”
In other words: “We don’t have a spine”.