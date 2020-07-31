BOSTON (CBS) – Does your dog like ice cream? There is a special ice cream truck just for your furry friend. Plus an annual film festival goes virtual. Both are on our To Do List for this week.
VIRTUAL FILM FESTIVAL
The Woods Hole Film Festival is going virtual this year, and as a bonus it’s offering films on demand so you can watch them at a time that’s convenient for you. The festival runs through Saturday night. You can either buy a festival pass or purchase tickets for individual films at $14 each.
When: Now through August 1
Where: Online at woodsholefilmfestival.org
Cost: Festival Passes: $90-$150, individual films $14
ICE CREAM FOR YOUR FURRY FRIEND
Help your four-legged friend stay cool with a treat from the Dog Ice Cream Truck. Available toppings include peanut butter and bacon! The truck will be parked at Assembly Row East on Wednesday nights from 5-7 p.m., through August 12.
When: Wednesdays 5-7PM through August 12
Where: Assembly Row East 355 Artisan Way, Somerville
Cost: Prices vary
THE STREET SWEAT
Take an outdoor yoga class as part of the Street Sweat series at The Street Chestnut Hill, offered every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Bring your own yoga mat, towel, and water. Each 60-minute class is $20 and pre-registration is required.
When: Saturday’s at 10am
Where: The Street Chestnut Hill, 33 Boylston Street