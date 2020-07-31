NFL's COVID-19 Reserve List May Be Sports' Most Overlooked Story Right NowMLB's season is hanging by a thread, while the NFL has more than five dozen players on the COVID-19 reserve list. There's no time to waste for the NFL to try to save the season.

Friday's Cardinals-Brewers Game Postponed After Member Of Cardinals Tests Positive For COVID-19Another MLB game has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Tuukka Rask On Boston Police Hat: 'It Was Not A Statement'The 33-year-old Finn said that he did not intend to send any sort of message by wearing the Boston Police hat.

Cam Newton Arrives At Gillette Stadium For Patriots Training CampCam Newton has arrived in Foxboro.

Bruins, Blue Jackets Link Arms During National AnthemsThe Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets sent a message of unity Thursday night, linking arms and forming a circle during the American and Canadian national anthems ahead of their exhibition game in Toronto.