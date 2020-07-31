BOSTON (CBS) — While much of the country has seen a recent surge in coronavirus cases, Mayor Marty Walsh says Boston is doing “incredibly well” in dealing with the pandemic.
“The bottom line, for a city of our size, Boston is doing incredibly well compared to the rest of the United States,” Walsh said at a Friday news conference. “Boston and the Commonwealth are working extremely hard to make sure that we keep these numbers down.”
Walsh said Boston saw 35 new cases Thursday and no new deaths. The city has reported 14,093 total cases and 730 deaths.
“We got to where we are today through hard work, sacrifice, coordination, and love for our city and each other,” Walsh said. “I want to thank everyone who has been part of wearing masks, physical, social distancing, following the protocols, doing everything you need to do. We need to continue to do that on a daily basis.”
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said earlier this week that the state is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases. But Walsh said Boston is seeing very low positive test rates and ICU numbers over the past week, and there is “nothing today that causes any concern in Boston.”