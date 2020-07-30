WHITMAN (CBS) — Whitman-Hanson Regional High School has canceled its in-person graduation ceremony because of a possible coronavirus exposure. The school said it did not want to risk getting anyone sick at the outdoor event that was scheduled for Friday evening.
“Early this morning we learned that some members of the Whitman-Hanson Regional School District community were potentially exposed to COVID-19,” Superintendent Jeffrey Szymaniak and Principal Christopher Jones said in a notice to students and families Thursday. “After discussion concerning the amount of risk present and an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to cancel the in-person graduation.”
The school is planning a virtual graduation that will air Monday. They’re asking seniors to submit pictures in their graduation regalia by 8 p.m. Friday.
“We would like to offer our most sincere and heartfelt apologies to the Class of 2020 and their families. We all know that they have been excitedly planning and looking forward to the promise of an in person ceremony,” school officials said. “We are so disappointed that we will not be able to offer our seniors the milestone celebration they all deserve.”