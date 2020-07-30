CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is pledging his state will vote in the general election on November 3. Earlier on Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested delaying the election over unsubstantiated claims about voting by mail leading to fraud.

“Make no mistake: the election will happen in New Hampshire on November 3rd. End of story,” the Republican governor tweeted. “Our voting system in NH is secure, safe, and reliable. We have done it right 100% of the time for 100 years – this year will be no different.”

The swing state sent out absentee ballots to cities and towns this week for voters who want to avoid polling places this fall because of the coronavirus. The state has temporarily changed eligibility requirements for absentee voting and created a separate box to check on the absentee ballot noting the virus as the reason for voting absentee.

The date of the presidential election — the Tuesday after the first Monday in November in every fourth year — is enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change, including agreement from the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. The Constitution makes no provisions for a delay in the end of Trump’s term — noon on Jan. 20, 2021.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes. Five states already rely exclusively on mail-in ballots, and they say they have necessary safeguards in place to ensure that a hostile foreign actor doesn’t disrupt the vote. Election security experts say that all forms of voter fraud are rare, including absentee balloting.

