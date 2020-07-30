BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is going to turn 43 years old in a few days, and that would be a very strange age for a non-mobile quarterback to suddenly debut some new wheels on the football field. Nevertheless, Brady is preparing to enter a whole new world.

With tongue planted firmly in cheek, Brady shared a photo from his workout at the Buccaneers’ facility this week, captioning the post by saying, “Year of the mobile quarterback.:

Brady is, quite obviously, goofing around online — though his commitment to becoming more mobile in the pocket in 2014 helped spark his late-career renaissance that turned him from a three-time champion into a six-time champion and the undisputed greatest of all time. So with Brady, when it comes to improvements, nothing can ever be ruled all the way out.

Yet while he’s unlikely to turn into a 43-year-old Michael Vick, the quarterback does look as good as ever, based on a video shared by the Bucs on Twitter.

While the world has seen some still photos and quick glimpses of Brady this offseason, that’s certainly the most footage of Brady actually playing football to emerge thus far. As expected, he looks as fit and strong as ever, making the 2020 Buccaneers season all the more intriguing for the entire football world.