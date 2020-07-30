Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A water main break in South Boston flooded streets and created problems for dozens of residents overnight.
Water service was shut off to 16 buildings after the 12-inch pipe on Dorchester Avenue broke around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
It’s not clear yet what caused the water main break or how long it will take to repair.
Crews lowering new section of pipe into the road to repair the water main break on Dorchester Ave in South Boston. #wbz @BOSTON_WATER @wbz pic.twitter.com/afSWhei02h
— Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) July 30, 2020
Drivers are asked to avoid the area Thursday morning.