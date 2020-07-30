New ACC Schedule Includes 10 Conference Games, Notre Dame

David Pastrnak Will Likely Play In Bruins Exhibition Game Thursday NightBruins hockey returns Thursday night with an exhibition game with the Columbus Blue Jackets. It isn't set in stone, but David Pastrnak will likely play in the tilt after spending most of the last month away from his teammates.

Christian Vazquez Rallies Red Sox Past Mets, 6-5, To End 4-Game Losing StreakChristian Vázquez rallied the Red Sox over the Mets 6-5 Wednesday night in New York, ending a four-game losing streak.

Joe Kelly Suspended Eight Games For Throwing At Astros' Alex Bregman, Carlos CorreaJoe Kelly became something of a baseball folk hero for throwing at the Astros, but Major League Baseball was not amused.

'Quite A Challenging Golf Course For These Players,' Says CBS Sports' Trevor Immelman On WGC-FedEx St. Jude InvitationalThe WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational brings another stellar field to TPC Southwind for the last event before the PGA Championship.