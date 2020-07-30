CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – A water main break in South Boston flooded streets and created problems for dozens of residents overnight.

Water service was shut off to 16 buildings after the 12-inch pipe on Dorchester Avenue broke around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s not clear yet what caused the water main break or how long it will take to repair.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area Thursday morning.

